© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

FTA audit says Charlotte's safety 'failures' led to Zarutska's murder

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published February 2, 2026 at 4:42 PM EST
Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was fatally stabbed on the Charlotte light rail on Aug. 22, 2025. Mourners created a memorial for her at the East West light rail station following the release of
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
After Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was fatally stabbed on the Charlotte light rail on Aug. 22, 2025., mourners created a memorial for her at the East West light rail station.

The federal government released an audit Monday that said the Charlotte Area Transit System’s safety plan has 18 areas of non-compliance.

The Federal Transit Administration launched the audit last fall after Iryna Zarutska was murdered on a Lynx Blue Line train. In a statement, FTA administrator Marcus Molinaro blamed the safety lapses on creating an environment that led to Zarutska’s killing.

“FTA is determined to do its part to address the systemic failures within Charlotte’s transit system that led to Iryna Zarutska’s tragic death,” he said.

CATS has not responded as of Monday afternoon.

The FTA said it found problems with the transit system’s two safety plans, as well as with its de-escalation training. It also said the rate of assault on CATS employees had risen to five times the national average and that passenger crime rates were three times the national average last year.

CATS must submit a plan to fix the problems within 30 days.

Later this year, responsibility for CATS will shift from the City Council and the Mayor to the new Metropolitan Public Transportation Authority, which will be governed by a 27-member authority. The MPTA will have a larger budget after Mecklenburg voters in November approved a new one-cent sales tax for transportation.

In response to Zarutska's stabbing death, CATS had already increased security staffing on light rail trains.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Crime & Justice Iryna Zarutska stabbing
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison