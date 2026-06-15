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NEWS BRIEFS

CMPD arrests man after Blue Line knife incident

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published June 15, 2026 at 8:48 AM EDT
Derek Lamont Hutchinson, 36, was apprehended with assistance from Central Division officers.
CMPD
Derek Lamont Hutchinson, 36, was apprehended with assistance from Central Division officers.

CMPD said 36-year-old Derek Lamont Hutchinson was arrested June 11, 2026, after a video circulated online showing him in a tense exchange with two passengers. The video shows Hutchinson holding a knife during the encounter.

According to CMPD, no 911 calls were made about the incident and no one was injured.

When officers made the arrest, they recovered the knife seen in the video. Hutchinson was transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and is charged with going armed to the terror of people, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. He is being held on a $40,000 secured bond.
Crime & Justice
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.