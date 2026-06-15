CMPD arrests man after Blue Line knife incident

CMPD said 36-year-old Derek Lamont Hutchinson was arrested June 11, 2026, after a video circulated online showing him in a tense exchange with two passengers. The video shows Hutchinson holding a knife during the encounter.

According to CMPD, no 911 calls were made about the incident and no one was injured.

When officers made the arrest, they recovered the knife seen in the video. Hutchinson was transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and is charged with going armed to the terror of people, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. He is being held on a $40,000 secured bond.