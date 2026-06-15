Pineville police chief to retire after more than three decades in law enforcement

Pineville Police Chief Michael Hudgins is retiring next month after more than 31 years in law enforcement, including the past five and a half years leading the Pineville Police Department.

Town officials said Hudgins helped oversee a decline in crime and expanded several community policing initiatives during his tenure.

Pineville has named Assistant Chief Corey Copley as interim police chief. Copley has worked with the department for 25 years and will take over when Hudgins retires July 1, 2026.