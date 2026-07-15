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CMPD uses midyear safety report to push for teen curfew

WFAE | By Clara Ottati
Published July 15, 2026 at 1:27 PM EDT
Chief Patterson presents midyear safety report at Northside Baptist Church.
Clara Ottati
/
WFAE
Chief Patterson presents the midyear safety report at Northside Baptist Church.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department doubled down on its proposal for a 9 p.m. youth curfew at its midyear public safety news conference on Wednesday.

In response to what it calls “teen takeovers,” CMPD is recommending a citywide 9 p.m. curfew for everyone under 18. CMPD Chief Estella Patterson said the proposal is meant to prevent youth from becoming both victims and perpetrators during the summer months.

“I firmly believe that a change in the curfew time will help keep our youth safe and add to the successes we have seen in working with our youth population,” she said.

Patterson said it is freedom from school that drives so-called teen takeovers. But the city council’s next scheduled meeting isn’t until Aug. 10, and by the time members vote on the proposal, most kids will be gearing up to head back to school.

Patterson said she is encouraging the city council to convene earlier to make the proposal effective. “We would like [the vote] to be moved as quickly as possible, but we have to be on the timeline that is presented by council.”

The City Council’s Safety Committee unanimously backed the proposal on Tuesday.

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Crime & Justice
Clara Ottati
Clara Ottati is a summer reporting intern at WFAE and student at Davidson College studying English and History. She served as staff writer and section editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by Clara Ottati