CMPD uses midyear safety report to push for teen curfew

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department doubled down on its proposal for a 9 p.m. youth curfew at its midyear public safety news conference on Wednesday.

In response to what it calls “teen takeovers,” CMPD is recommending a citywide 9 p.m. curfew for everyone under 18. CMPD Chief Estella Patterson said the proposal is meant to prevent youth from becoming both victims and perpetrators during the summer months.

“I firmly believe that a change in the curfew time will help keep our youth safe and add to the successes we have seen in working with our youth population,” she said.

Patterson said it is freedom from school that drives so-called teen takeovers. But the city council’s next scheduled meeting isn’t until Aug. 10, and by the time members vote on the proposal, most kids will be gearing up to head back to school.

Patterson said she is encouraging the city council to convene earlier to make the proposal effective. “We would like [the vote] to be moved as quickly as possible, but we have to be on the timeline that is presented by council.”

The City Council’s Safety Committee unanimously backed the proposal on Tuesday.