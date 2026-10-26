Five killed in separate shootings across Charlotte over the weekend

Five people were killed in separate shootings across Charlotte over the weekend, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and media reports.

Two of the deaths occurred Sunday morning at the Ridge Creek Distribution Center near Carowinds. In a news release, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said four people were shot around 4 a.m.

Two victims, 19-year-old Ariel Isaac Rodriquez-Pineda and a 16-year-old juvenile, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to local hospitals.

CMPD has not released information about a suspect or a possible motive.

Thirty-five-year-old Zachary Howie was shot and killed Saturday morning on High Meadow Lane near Interstate 77 and Archdale Drive, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Later Saturday, Abdullah Hamid was shot and killed less than 10 miles away in the Steele Creek area.

On Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting in the University City area. Police said 47-year-old Thomas McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene on Altliff Court.

CMPD said 25-year-old Andrea Cole has been charged with murder in McDonald's death.