Charlotte to settle lawsuit over police tactics during 2020 George Floyd protests

The city of Charlotte has agreed to settle a five-year-old lawsuit over police tactics used during the 2020 George Floyd protests in uptown, according to attorney Tim Emry.

The lawsuit alleges that police directed about 400 protesters down Fourth Street and then used tear gas and pepper balls against the crowd.

Body-worn camera footage showed a CMPD sergeant planning the action and telling officers, “They are all about to be gassed,” according to the lawsuit.

News of the settlement was first reported by The Charlotte Observer.

More than 60 people are part of the lawsuit. The Charlotte City Council must still approve the settlement agreement.