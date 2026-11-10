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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte to settle lawsuit over police tactics during 2020 George Floyd protests

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published November 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM EST

The city of Charlotte has agreed to settle a five-year-old lawsuit over police tactics used during the 2020 George Floyd protests in uptown, according to attorney Tim Emry.

The lawsuit alleges that police directed about 400 protesters down Fourth Street and then used tear gas and pepper balls against the crowd.

Body-worn camera footage showed a CMPD sergeant planning the action and telling officers, “They are all about to be gassed,” according to the lawsuit.

News of the settlement was first reported by The Charlotte Observer.

More than 60 people are part of the lawsuit. The Charlotte City Council must still approve the settlement agreement.
Crime & Justice
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison