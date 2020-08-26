© 2020 WFAE
Education
IPO Charlotte
An in-depth look at our region's emerging economic, social, political and cultural identity.

CMS Opens Seven Drive-Up Wi-Fi Sites For Remote Lessons

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published August 26, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
A CMS employee delivers remote-learning technology this spring.

Starting Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is offering drive-up Wi-Fi access at seven locations around the county to help students connect to remote lessons. 

CMS is still trying to get individual Wi-Fi hotspots to about 16,000 students who lack a good connection for online lessons. But in the interim, Chief Technology Officer Derek Root says the district has installed Wi-Fi access points on the outside of five schools: Hidden Valley Elementary, 5100 Snow White Lane; Renaissance West STEAM Academy, 3241 New Renaissance Way; Marie G. Davis, 3351 Griffith St.; University Park Creative Arts School, 2400 Hildebrand St.; and Starmount Academy, 1600 Brookdale Ave.

CMS will also send school buses with Wi-Fi hubs to Bloomfield Acres in west Charlotte and to Central Avenue, where the Latin American Coalition is offering its parking lot "and probably providing some translation services," Root said.

The Wi-Fi centers will be available from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, with security staff on hand. Students are asked to stay inside cars or follow social distancing guidelines while they work to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
