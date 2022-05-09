© 2022 WFAE
Education

Letter shows internal strife between CMS board, ex-superintendent dates back to last year

WFAE |
Ann Doss Helms
Published May 9, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
earnest_winston.jpg

A letter from the attorney for former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston complains of actions the CMS board had taken that he says undermined Winston. The letter to the general counsel for the board reveals that Winston was asked to leave before he was fired April 19 and reveals there were tensions dating back to at least late last year.

The letter from Winston's attorney, Glenn Brock, is dated March 30. It outlines two key points Brock says show the board wrongly interfered with administrative responsibilities that he says are assigned solely to the superintendent.

The first, Brock writes, is that the board told Winston to hold meetings with the district’s general counsel and chief compliance officer for one hour every two weeks. According to Brock’s letter, Winston was informed the board could reevaluated the frequency of the meeting near the end of March.

elyse_dashew.jpg
Education
RELATED: CMS board chair describes months of ebbing confidence before firing the superintendent
Ann Doss Helms

The second interference, Brock wrote, is when the board directed Winston to fire or reassign his chief of staff.

He quoted from the same Dec. 3 memo: “You need a different chief of staff with strong skill sets that are different from yours and that complement yours, specifically coming from school house experience and/or experience supporting the management of a large organization.”

Brock also wrote “recently three board members met with Mr. Winston and suggested that he think about a 'mutual' parting of ways.”

Brock wrote this was after Winston tried to “accommodate what he thought was the desire of the chair to make an offer to resign so as to save the board the need to terminate him.”

CMS board voting 0419.jpeg
Education
RELATED: Winston’s personnel files show his CMS leadership ending amid blunders and omissions
Ann Doss Helms

Brock said if the board was ready for Winston to leave, they needed to exercise the termination clause in this contract, which called for him to get two years' salary, which the board approved when it fired him.

Neither Brock nor Winston could be reached for comment. Board members Sean Strain and Jennifer De La Jara declined comment. Ruby Jones was the only school board member could be reached. She mailed the letter to WFAE. Jones said she “wanted a wider knowledge of what occurred and some perspective of how underserving the process of firing superintendent Winston was.”

The board is calling an emergency meeting at 4 p.m. Monday to release the board’s response to Brock’s Dec. 3 letter. It will be streamed on the board's Facebook page.

This is a developing story. 

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Earnest Winston
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia
Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms covers education for WFAE. She was a reporter for The Charlotte Observer for 32 years, including 16 years on the education beat. She has repeatedly won first place in education reporting from the North Carolina Press Association. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
See stories by Ann Doss Helms