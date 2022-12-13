After an election that brought big changes, CMS board sticks with a familiar chairperson

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board with a majority of new members decided at their first meeting Tuesday to stick with a familiar leader, unanimously electing current chairperson Elyse Dashew to another term as the board's chair.

Newcomer Stephanie Sneed, who defeated incumbent Carol Sawyer in November, was chosen as vice-chair. That vote was also unanimous.

The board is facing a host of big questions, from who will lead CMS as the next superintendent to how to redraw school attendance zones. And CMS is still trying to close achievement gaps between white and Asian students and their Black and Hispanic counterparts, as the district works to rebuild and dig out from the long shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The votes followed the formal swearing in and seating of the board. Five of the nine members are new, following a midterm election that saw three incumbents lose their seats. A fourth candidate endorsed by the outgoing member also lost.

The newcomers include:



Democrat Summer Nunn, a CMS parent and first-time candidate, in a redrawn district that split up the south suburban towns. Nunn unseated Sean Strain, a Republican who campaigned as a dissident incumbent who challenged the board’s majority.

Teacher activist Melissa Easley, a Democrat and first-time candidate. She beat Republican Rhonda Cheek, a Republican known for working with both parties.

Sneed is Democrat and a third-time candidate who resigned as chair of the Black Political Caucus to run. Sneed beat Carol Sawyer, a Democrat representing east Charlotte who drew the wrath of conservatives for supporting keeping schools closed during the pandemic.

Republican Lisa Cline, a retired educator making her first run for office. She beat Trent Merchant, a former CMS board member and unaffiliated candidate endorsed by outgoing member Margaret Marshall.

Democrat Gregory “Dee” Rankin, who has a high profile in education activism, easily defeated a little-known Democratic opponent. Incumbent Ruby Jones didn't run.

Thelma Byers-Bailey was the only incumbent board member on the ballot who won reelection.

At-large board members Dashew, the current chairperson, Jennifer De La Jara and Lenora Sanders-Shipp weren't up for reelection this cycle, and remain on the board.



Superintendent search

The highest priority on the new CMS board's list will be choosing a new superintendent. They'll need to pick an interim superintendent nearly immediately, and then launch a search for a permanent replacement.

The previous CMS board fired superintendent Earnest Winston in April. They appointed Hugh Hattabaugh, a retired administrator who had previously served as interim superintendent about a decade ago, to lead the district. He was supposed to serve until June 2023, or a permanent superintendent was named.

But last month, Hattabaugh made a surprise announcement: He plans to resign at the end of December, a little more than halfway through his interim contract. Hattabaugh said he needs to care for his aging father in Indiana. He is returning to Florida, where he and his wife reside.

Whoever is chosen as the next superintendent will be the district's seventh leader since 2011.

WFAE senior editor Ely Portillo contributed to this report.