CMS board selects Crystal Hill, chief of staff, as interim superintendent

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board on Tuesday named Crystal Hill to lead the district for the next six or so months while the board seeks a permanent superintendent.

Crystal Hill was hired as CMS chief of staff on April 5, two weeks before the board fired Superintendent Earnest Winston. Before that she spent five years with Cabarrus County Schools, serving as chief academic officer and an assistant superintendent.

Hill has bachelor’s and master's degrees from North Carolina A&T State University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Gardner Webb University, according to her LinkedIn page .

The vote was unanimous, with no discussion. Hill currently makes $175,000 a year, or about $14,583 a month. That will rise to an annual rate of $260,000, or $21,666 per month, for the time Hill is interim, according to her contract.

The CMS board also voted to approve a four-member search committee tasked with finding the next permanent superintendent. That will be the biggest priority for the district, whose top job has become something of a revolving door in the past decade.

Hill steps into a gap created when retired administrator Hugh Hattabaugh signed a 14-month contract as interim superintendent in April, then decided to return to Florida this month.

Board Chair Elyse Dashew says the board will “move rapid-fire” into a search for a permanent superintendent now that five new board members have been sworn in and a second interim has been hired.

"And we will now move on with the search committee’s work with no time to waste," Dashew said Tuesday.

The board hopes to find someone who can bring stability to a district that has become known for a revolving-door superintendency . It’s been more than a decade since any CMS superintendent lasted three years.

WFAE Senior Editor for News/Planning Ely Portillo contributed.