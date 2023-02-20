© 2023 WFAE
Education

CMS board no longer plans to hire a superintendent by April

WFAE | By Ann Doss Helms
Published February 20, 2023 at 12:28 PM EST
Crystal Hill sits at a table
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
CMS interim superintendent Crystal Hill (right) talks to Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio at a joint meeting of the school board and county commissioners in December 2022.

This article originally appeared in Ann Doss Helms' weekly education newsletter. To get the latest schools news in your inbox first, sign up for our email newsletters here.

After meeting with search consultants last week, the CMS board’s superintendent search committee now says it expects to hire a new leader in May, rather than April. That’s to allow time for BWP & Associates to try again to get input from lower-income, mostly minority neighborhoods that were underrepresented in earlier public engagement sessions conducted by a local consulting firm, as well as from CMS students and employees. That feedback will be used to craft a description of what the community wants from its next superintendent.

The search firm has also asked the full school board to do two rounds of interviews with candidates as it narrows the field.

The slight delay comes as no surprise, given how tight the original timeline was. Debra Hill, one of the BWP consultants, told the committee it isn’t likely to put CMS at a disadvantage in the quest to get someone in the office by summer.

“I’ve done a lot of searches in these last 16 years. And I have to tell you I have not had a search where there has been so much preliminary interest before we’ve even been able to post the vacancy and announcement,” she said. “I’ve been on the phone all weekend with people talking about their interest in or recommending people for this position.”

CMS has not had a superintendent reach the three-year mark in the last 12 years. The board fired Earnest Winston in April.

Ann Doss Helms
Ann Doss Helms has covered education in the Charlotte area for over 20 years, first at The Charlotte Observer and then at WFAE. Reach her at ahelms@wfae.org or 704-926-3859.
