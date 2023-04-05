CMS leaders say budget boost for busing won't help without drivers

A plan to eliminate neighborhood bus stops for some high school students going to magnets has parents and Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board members concerned. But at a budget session Tuesday, CMS staff said there’s really not much choice.

In the scope of a $2 billion budget, the plan to eliminate about 80 buses is a relatively small item. But it’s a big deal to about 5,000 students who attend about a dozen high school magnets — and to their parents. They’d have to get their kids to consolidated express stops up to three miles from home.

Several board members said that hits disadvantaged families hardest and undermines the district’s goal of creating equitable opportunities for all.

"We’ve heard solutions such as carpools and things of that nature," member Dee Rankin said. "But carpools don’t matter if you don’t have a car."

A little over a decade ago, CMS created a similar plan to save money during a recession. When the economy improved, CMS restored neighborhood stops.

"Why are we doing it again if it's already been proven that it's hazardous to our magnet programs, to our equity?" member Melissa Easley asked. "I still don’t have an answer to what we’re expecting to change this time around."



System at the breaking point

Transportation director Adam Johnson said even if the board were to provide more money, he can’t find drivers to cover the routes. CMS has raised hourly pay for drivers from just under $13 an hour to $17.75, and the current budget provides money for 926 drivers. But Johnson said between unfilled jobs, drivers on leave and daily absences, he’s running at an almost 20% vacancy rate.

"I just want to implore you to understand that we are at that breaking point with our operation because that staffing is just not there," he told the board.

The express plan drops the number of required buses — and drivers — to 885. Under a traditional busing plan CMS would need 966 — and that would mean even higher vacancy rates, long rides and late arrivals.

"We are running the risk of not being able to get kids to school for teaching and learning," Johnson said.

School districts across America are struggling with staff shortages, not only for bus drivers but for teachers and principals. The emphasis in the Interim Superintendent Crystal Hill's 2023-24 budget plan is seeking more county money to compete for teachers, principals and some school support staff, including security guards.



Options are limited

The original plan called for the express stops to be located at 19 neighborhood high schools. After hearing from parents who said that required them to go too far, CMS officials say they’re working to create more express stops at places like libraries and parks and recreation facilities.

Board member Thelma Byers-Bailey asked about reopening applications for magnet programs, in case students who were deterred by the original plan want to apply. Rankin asked staff to consider restoring full busing at least for Northwest School of the Arts and Hawthorne Academy of Health Sciences, which pull students from across the entire county.

Hill said it's too late to make big changes. Magnet assignments shape teacher allotments, and principals are about to start hiring, she said.

"So if we go back, it will cause multiple ripple effects that will have massive impacts on the broader organization," she said.

CMS will hold a public meeting to discuss the express stops from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Garinger High School, 1100 Eastway Drive.

There will be a town hall meeting on the entire budget from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Quail Hollow Middle School, 2901 Smithfield Church Road.

The school board will vote on a budget request to the county on April 25.