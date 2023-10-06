© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Julius L. Chambers High School honors namesake with mural

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 6, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT
Julius Chambers High School Mural
Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE

Julius L. Chambers High School held its first Chambers Day and unveiled a new mural Friday morning to honor its namesake, a major player in the Civil Rights Movement.

In 2020, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board decided to rename Zebulon B. Vance High School. He was a North Carolina governor and Confederate officer.

Chambers, who was born in Mount Gilead, North Carolina, was an attorney in Charlotte. He worked on major cases including the landmark Swann vs. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, which led to busing to integrate local schools in 1971.

Before today’s homecoming festivities, school Principal Travares Hicks said having a day like this is crucial to education. “It starts with self-identity,” Hicks said.

Julius L. Chambers High School principal Travares Hicks addressing the media before unveiling the Julius Chambers mural
Julius L. Chambers High School Principal Travares Hicks addressing the media before unveiling the Julius Chambers mural.

“Oftentimes if you don't know who you are, you can't find out where you need to go. So it's remarkable to have this day because it helps our students understand where we came from. So to know that each day on this campus is not a day we take in vain," he said.

Chambers sophomore Jaxon Cook said he learned a lot about the school's history preparing for the day.

"I've learned that obviously in the past Zebulon Vance wasn't a very good person,” Cook said.

“And then now we have an actual person to actually change a group of people and how they think. So, yeah, I, I feel like it's a very good decision to change it to Chambers.”

Sign up for EQUALibrium

Tags
Education Julius ChambersCharlotte Mecklenburg Schools
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.