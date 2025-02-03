AI in the classroom? Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launches survey as it develops new policies

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is figuring out what sort of role artificial intelligence should play in schools. The district launched an online survey Monday to collect the community’s input.

Like many school districts across the nation, CMS has already seen AI play a role in the classroom — from ethical questions about students using ChatGPT for assignments to AI-based programs like the district’s i-Ready platform.

The district has started to update its student handbook and other policies to incorporate language around AI. But Rebecca Lehtinen, CMS' executive director of educational technology, says CMS hopes to develop a unified vision for how this emerging technology should be used in the classroom.

“The vision really is our foundation," Lehtinen said. "And so from there we’ll start to develop the policies, guidelines and frameworks and professional development for our teachers.

"We really want to take a look at how we can use technology to enhance our teaching and learning and not replace what we’re doing.”

To that end, the district’s survey will ask community members about their opinions on AI, what AI tools they’ve used and what place they think AI should have in the classroom.

The survey is open on the district’s website until Feb. 21.

Following the survey, the district plans to meet with advisory groups to collect input, with the goal of creating a districtwide vision statement by the spring.