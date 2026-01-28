Enrollment for UCPS Pre-K and Kindergarten opens Feb. 2

Union County families can begin applying for pre-K and kindergarten programs at Union County Public Schools on Monday, Feb. 2.

UCPS offers four different pre-K options . Title I Pre-K is a free, full-day program held at eight of UCPS’ 13 Title I schools. NC Pre-K is a state-funded free program available for families that meet certain income requirements. Pre-K Peer Pals is a fee-based program where children with and without special needs learn together. And the Exceptional Children Pre-K is a free program for special education students.

Parent information sessions about pre-K are planned for:

Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Porter Ridge High School

Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Sun Valley High School

Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Central Academy of Technology & Arts