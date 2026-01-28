Enrollment for UCPS Pre-K and Kindergarten opens Feb. 2
Union County families can begin applying for pre-K and kindergarten programs at Union County Public Schools on Monday, Feb. 2.
UCPS offers four different pre-K options. Title I Pre-K is a free, full-day program held at eight of UCPS’ 13 Title I schools. NC Pre-K is a state-funded free program available for families that meet certain income requirements. Pre-K Peer Pals is a fee-based program where children with and without special needs learn together. And the Exceptional Children Pre-K is a free program for special education students.
Parent information sessions about pre-K are planned for:
- Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Porter Ridge High School
- Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Sun Valley High School
- Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m. at Central Academy of Technology & Arts
Kindergarten enrollment is open to children who will turn 5 by Aug. 31, 2026. Enrollment can be completed on Infinite Campus.