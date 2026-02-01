© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools closed Monday

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 1, 2026 at 4:05 PM EST

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed Monday as the district digs out from the winter storm this weekend that dumped almost a foot of snow on Charlotte.

Here's the message sent to CMS families on Sunday.

"After closely monitoring weather conditions and in coordination with local and state officials, all CMS district, school, and work locations will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. This includes the cancellation of all school activities and programs, including Before-School Enrichment Programs (BSEP) and After-School Enrichment Programs (ASEP), as well as Community Use of Schools. Because this instructional day is waived by the Superintendent, we will not be using a designated make-up instructional day on the 2025-26 academic calendar."

The distribution date for K-12 report cards has been changed to Friday.

Education
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports