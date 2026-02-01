Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools closed Monday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed Monday as the district digs out from the winter storm this weekend that dumped almost a foot of snow on Charlotte.

Here's the message sent to CMS families on Sunday.

"After closely monitoring weather conditions and in coordination with local and state officials, all CMS district, school, and work locations will be closed on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. This includes the cancellation of all school activities and programs, including Before-School Enrichment Programs (BSEP) and After-School Enrichment Programs (ASEP), as well as Community Use of Schools. Because this instructional day is waived by the Superintendent, we will not be using a designated make-up instructional day on the 2025-26 academic calendar."

The distribution date for K-12 report cards has been changed to Friday.