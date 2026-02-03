Charlotte-area school districts go remote Wednesday as CMS Board plans emergency calendar meeting

Several Charlotte-area school districts plan to go remote or close Wednesday after this weekend's winter weather.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced that the district will shift to remote learning Wednesday. It'll be the third day in a row without in-person classes, and the eighth straight school day that this bout of winter weather has impacted district operations.

Last week, CMS cancelled classes on Monday, went remote Tuesday and Wednesday, and delayed opening Thursday and Friday. School was cancelled this Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, the district posted images of conditions around the county and noted "due to the size of the district and weather conditions, full recovery may take several days." CMS takes a countywide approach in making decisions on school closures.

The CMS Board of Education has announced an emergency meeting for Wednesday at 6 p.m. to consider modifying the academic calendar.

It wasn't immediately clear what the proposed modification would be — so far, the district hasn't had to use any make-up days and its academic calendar does build in some wiggle room to meet the state's required minimum for instructional hours, even with school closures.

Gaston County Schools, Cabarrus County Schools and Catawba County Schools all announced plans to go remote.

Iredell-Statesville announced it will be holding a remote teacher workday and closing down to students. The district noted that N.B. Mills Elementary School will be opening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to pick up lunch and breakfast for Thursday for Iredell-Statesville students.

In South Carolina, Fort Mill School District and Rock Hill Schools both announced two-hour delays for Wednesday. York School District 1 will shift to remote learning.