Former charter school headmaster charged with embezzlement, exploitation

A former acting headmaster whose appointment helped fuel a parent revolt at a York County charter school last year has been charged with felony embezzlement and elder exploitation.

The Rock Hill Herald reports that Jennifer Mognett, the former acting headmaster of Carolina Classical Academy, was arrested Tuesday in Mecklenburg County.

The school's board said the charges stem from Mognett's time working at the school, formerly known as Ascent Classical Academy of Fort Mill.

School administrators said they discovered an unauthorized charge on Mognett's employee credit card during a monthly financial review in June and reported it to police.

One warrant accuses Mognett of embezzling nearly $5,000 from the school.

A second warrant alleges Mognett exploited Suzanne Dubois, using deception to obtain or use nearly $400,000 in Dubois' funds or property.