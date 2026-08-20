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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte FC settles for draw after late Toronto comeback

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 20, 2026 at 7:03 AM EDT

Charlotte FC let a two-goal lead slip away Wednesday night, settling for a 3-3 draw against Toronto FC after leading 3-1 and holding a man advantage.

Toronto played with 10 men after a penalty, but rallied late to earn the draw.

Charlotte FC captain Ashley Westwood said the result was frustrating because of how well the team played for much of the match.

"It's disappointing, but I thought we played excellent," Westwood said. "I think it's our eighth game in three weeks, so we've come here and put in a good performance. Two sloppy goals cost us the three points."

The draw leaves Charlotte FC in sixth place in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference.

Charlotte returns home to face D.C. United on Saturday night.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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