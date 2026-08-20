Charlotte FC settles for draw after late Toronto comeback

Charlotte FC let a two-goal lead slip away Wednesday night, settling for a 3-3 draw against Toronto FC after leading 3-1 and holding a man advantage.

Toronto played with 10 men after a penalty, but rallied late to earn the draw.

Charlotte FC captain Ashley Westwood said the result was frustrating because of how well the team played for much of the match.

"It's disappointing, but I thought we played excellent," Westwood said. "I think it's our eighth game in three weeks, so we've come here and put in a good performance. Two sloppy goals cost us the three points."

The draw leaves Charlotte FC in sixth place in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference.

Charlotte returns home to face D.C. United on Saturday night.