Panthers wrap up joint practices with Jaguars ahead of preseason game

The Carolina Panthers practiced with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday ahead of Friday's preseason matchup.

Carolina has split its first two preseason games, beating Arizona before losing to Buffalo.

After Wednesday's session, Panthers head coach Dave Canales said his players have handled a demanding stretch of practices and travel.

"We had a loaded week before we played the Bills, came back and practiced two days later in full pads, another half-day travel day, and then here we are practicing again," Canales said. "That whole thing flowed so that the guys can feel confident that they could just go full speed and they can handle that."

The Panthers will face the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Friday night at 7:30.