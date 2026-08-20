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NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte remains opposed to I-77 toll lanes as state deadline nears

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 20, 2026 at 7:06 AM EDT

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization continues to wrestle with a looming $60 million payback to the state for I-77 toll lanes planning if it remains opposed to the project.

At the group's meeting Wednesday night, Charlotte City Council member Ed Driggs said the council's transportation committee discussed possible paths forward during its most recent meeting. For now, however, Charlotte remains opposed to the plan.

"I think I've made clear that I personally hope that we can figure out a way to get this done because $300 million in corridor investment, $100 million in bonus money and so on are big incentives," Driggs said. "It's an opportunity to invest in a part of Charlotte that has been underinvested, frankly."

Matthews Mayor John Higdon said local leaders need more time to evaluate alternatives.

"There's no way we're going to have an alternatives analysis done by our next CRTPO meeting," Higdon said. "We need more time. This is an impossible deadline to have a real alternatives analysis done."

The regional planning organization plans to vote again on the project at its Sept. 23 meeting.

The state budget sets Oct. 5 as the deadline for local leaders to drop their opposition to the toll lanes plan.
Politics
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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