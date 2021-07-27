Solar Rebates Oversubscribed Again, Even As Duke Energy Cuts Amount

Rebates for rooftop solar panels continue to gain popularity among Duke Energy's North Carolina customers, even as the size of the rebates declines.

The company reports it received 3,718 applications for just 800 available rebates during the mid-year application window this month. That compares with just over 3,000 applications for 1,600 rebates all of last year.

In a change from past years, the rebates are now handed out twice a year through lotteries in January and July.

Most of the rebates (3,566) will go to residential customers across Duke's two North Carolina operating divisions. Those who don't get picked will go on a waiting list in case any customers drop out.

The most recent winners are being notified this week, Duke spokesperson Randy Wheeless said.

Meanwhile, Wheeless said Duke has cut residential solar rebates to a maximum of $4,000 from $6,000. Business rebates are now $30,000, down from $40,000.

Asked why Duke has reduced the rebates, Wheeless said: "A combination of lower costs for solar installations and the demand for the rebates was tapping out our supply – and that demand looks to continue."

Rebates for nonprofit customers remain a maximum of $75,000, but few churches, governments or nonprofits have applied. In the latest round, Duke got just nine applications from nonprofits across its two North Carolina territories.