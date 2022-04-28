© 2022 WFAE
Energy & Environment
Climate News
WFAE reporter David Boraks explores how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

Could North Carolina be a hub for offshore wind development? Gov. Roy Cooper thinks so

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published April 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT
042822 Cooper at wind forum - 2.jpg
International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum
/
Zoom
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper gave a lunch address at a major offshore wind conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Thursday.

North Carolina officials led by Gov. Roy Cooper are at an offshore wind conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey, this week promoting the state as a base for offshore wind development.

Cooper said Thursday that officials from his office, along with the state commerce department and ports authority, have met with potential partners at the Offshore Wind Partnering Forum.

In a keynote address, Cooper said a study last year suggested North Carolina can win a major share of the estimated $140 billion in spending and 85,000 jobs expected to come with offshore wind development on the East Coast.

"Offshore wind is here, and it's coming hard in the U.S., and North Carolina will play a leadership role in clean energy development and for manufacturing for decades to come — that I guarantee you," Cooper said.

State officials believe ports at Wilmington and Morehead City can play major roles. And Cooper said North Carolina has "the predictability and supportive environment" that wind industry suppliers are looking for.

One wind project is in the planning stages off Kitty Hawk. Federal officials will hold an auction for additional wind farm leases off Wilmington on May 11.

Energy & Environment Wind EnergyClimate ChangeRoy Cooper
David Boraks
David Boraks is a veteran journalist who covers climate change for WFAE. See more at www.wfae.org/climate-news. He also has covered housing and homelessness, energy and the environment, transportation and business.
See stories by David Boraks
