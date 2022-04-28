Could North Carolina be a hub for offshore wind development? Gov. Roy Cooper thinks so

North Carolina officials led by Gov. Roy Cooper are at an offshore wind conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey, this week promoting the state as a base for offshore wind development.

Cooper said Thursday that officials from his office, along with the state commerce department and ports authority, have met with potential partners at the Offshore Wind Partnering Forum.

In a keynote address, Cooper said a study last year suggested North Carolina can win a major share of the estimated $140 billion in spending and 85,000 jobs expected to come with offshore wind development on the East Coast.

"Offshore wind is here, and it's coming hard in the U.S., and North Carolina will play a leadership role in clean energy development and for manufacturing for decades to come — that I guarantee you," Cooper said.

State officials believe ports at Wilmington and Morehead City can play major roles. And Cooper said North Carolina has "the predictability and supportive environment" that wind industry suppliers are looking for.

One wind project is in the planning stages off Kitty Hawk. Federal officials will hold an auction for additional wind farm leases off Wilmington on May 11.