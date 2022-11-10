Climate activists chain themselves to entries at Charlotte private jet terminal

Several climate protesters chained themselves to a door and a gate Thursday morning at Charlotte Douglas International Airport's private jet terminal.

The incident began around 9:30 a.m. at Wilson Air Center, opposite the airport's main terminal. It was one of 17 private airport protests worldwide organized by a group called Scientist Rebellion. A group of protesters carried signs saying "Ban Private Jets" and "Tax Frequent Fliers."

Peter Kalmus, an astrophysicist with NASA, posted a video on social media while chained to the terminal's main door. He said the world isn't taking climate change seriously enough.

"We need to switch into emergency mode as a society. We also have to do things like banning private jets. And it means ramping down aviation," said Kalmus, who was charged with trespassing.

Air travel accounts for about 3% of the pollution that causes global warming, and it's growing. The protest was aimed at bringing local attention to climate change during this month's United Nations climate conference in Egypt.

A woman who answered the phone at Wilson Air said the incident did not affect operations but had no further comment.

A spokesperson for Scientist Rebellion called private jets "luxury flying" and said the protesters had three demands: ban private jets, tax frequent flying and "make polluters pay."

The group reported other protests at private airports in 12 countries: Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.