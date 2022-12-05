© 2022 WFAE
Energy & Environment

Thousands get power back, but many more will be in the dark for days in Moore County

WFAE | By David Boraks
Published December 5, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST
A Duke Energy substation.
Duke Energy
/
Handout art

Duke Energy says about 7,000 customers in Moore County got power back overnight after someone shot critical equipment at two substations over the weekend.

But Duke spokesman Jeff Brooks said 38,000 customers are still without power as of Monday morning.

"We could see some more customers coming on in the next day or so. But the vast majority will need until about Wednesday or Thursday, to be restored due to the repairs that we're having to do and the equipment we have to replace," Brooks said.

Brooks says extensive damage to the Moore County substations is slowing repairs.

"Some of that equipment could be repaired, or at least (is) in the process of being repaired. Other equipment was damaged to the point that it needed to be replaced. And that is where some of the challenges have come, in just, you know, the scale of work that has to be done there," he said.

The FBI and State Bureau of Investigation have joined the Moore County sheriff's office in trying to find who is responsible.

David Boraks
David Boraks is a veteran journalist who covers climate change for WFAE. See more at www.wfae.org/climate-news. He also has covered housing and homelessness, energy and the environment, transportation and business.
