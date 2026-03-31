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Disconnections among Duke Energy Carolinas customers doubled in February

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published March 31, 2026 at 2:50 PM EDT
Duke Energy experienced record-breaking energy demand on Tuesday, January 27, after snow and ice blanketed the Carolinas over the weekend.
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
Duke Energy experienced record-breaking energy demand on Tuesday, Jan. 27, after snow and ice blanketed the Carolinas over the weekend.

Spring is in full swing in the Carolinas, but some folks are still experiencing a lingering winter chill from overdue utility bills. For Duke Energy customers, this increasingly results in disconnection.

Disconnections at both Duke utilities rose significantly in February. About one fifth of Duke Energy Carolinas, or DEC, customers are behind on their payments, a figure that has remained roughly the same since the pandemic.

DEC disconnected nearly 10,000 customers in February. Disconnections more than doubled among DEC customers, following consecutive winter storms in January.

Piedmont Natural Gas disconnections also rose. Notices rose above the post-pandemic average in January, but actual disconnections have remained below average since December.

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Energy & Environment EnvironmentClimate Change
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner