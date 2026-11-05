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NEWS BRIEFS

Piedmont Natural Gas lowers rates for North Carolina customers

WFAE
Published November 5, 2026 at 8:27 AM EST

Piedmont Natural Gas says it has lowered rates for customers in North Carolina, a change that took effect Nov. 1 and is expected to reduce the average residential bill by about $12 per month.

Customers will begin seeing the reduction reflected in their November bills, with the full impact becoming more noticeable in subsequent months.

The company said this is the fifth rate cut this year. As a result, average residential customer bills have fallen by about 9%, or approximately $112 annually.

All rate changes for North Carolina customers are reviewed and approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission.
Energy & Environment