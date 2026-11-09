Silfab gives notice it could begin chemical operations at Fort Mill solar plant

Silfab Solar could begin part of its solar panel manufacturing process involving industrial chemicals as early as this week.

The Rock Hill Herald reports the company provided a 72-hour notice Friday to the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services. The notice was required under an agreement with state regulators after two chemical releases in March halted Silfab's plans at its Fort Mill facility.

The Canada-based company has been at the center of controversy because of its use of industrial chemicals near homes and schools. Several legal cases regarding what operations Silfab can conduct at the site remain ongoing.