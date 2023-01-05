© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

South Carolina Supreme Court rules 6-week abortion ban is unconstitutional

WFAE | By Sarah Delia
Published January 5, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST
south_carolina_legislature.jpg
Flickr
/

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled today that the state’s six-week abortion ban is unconstitutional. The ruling found the ban violates an individual’s constitutional right to privacy.

In 2021, South Carolina passed an abortion ban known as the “heartbeat law.” The measure prohibits abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, which usually occurs around six weeks into a pregnancy. It includes some exceptions for victims of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies and the life and health of the mother.

[Read the ruling here]

Federal courts had previously suspended the law. The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade allowed the restrictions to take effect — but for just a brief period. The state Supreme Court temporarily blocked the law this past August.


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

tip jar

As a nonprofit newsroom, WFAE relies on readers like you to make stories like this possible. Our local reporting is vital to the health of our communities and our democracy, but we can’t do this without you. Please consider supporting our journalism by contributing as little as $10 today.


In Thursday’s 3-2 vote, South Carolina’s high court wrote: “We hold that our state constitutional right to privacy extends to a woman’s decision to have an abortion.”

Justice Kaye Hearn, the sole woman on the bench, was among the three who voted that the ban was unconstitutional. In her opinion, Hearn wrote: “few decisions in life are more private than the decision whether to terminate a pregnancy.”

The decision comes nearly two years after Republican Gov.Henry McMaster signed the measure into law, a move that immediately drew lawsuits.

South Carolina currently bans most abortions after 20 weeks.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags
Health AbortionSouth Carolina Supreme Court
Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia covers criminal justice and the arts for WFAE. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
See stories by Sarah Delia
Related Content