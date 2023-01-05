South Carolina Supreme Court rules 6-week abortion ban is unconstitutional

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled today that the state’s six-week abortion ban is unconstitutional. The ruling found the ban violates an individual’s constitutional right to privacy.

In 2021, South Carolina passed an abortion ban known as the “heartbeat law.” The measure prohibits abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, which usually occurs around six weeks into a pregnancy. It includes some exceptions for victims of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies and the life and health of the mother.

[Read the ruling here]

Federal courts had previously suspended the law. The U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade allowed the restrictions to take effect — but for just a brief period. The state Supreme Court temporarily blocked the law this past August.



In Thursday’s 3-2 vote, South Carolina’s high court wrote: “We hold that our state constitutional right to privacy extends to a woman’s decision to have an abortion.”

Justice Kaye Hearn, the sole woman on the bench, was among the three who voted that the ban was unconstitutional. In her opinion, Hearn wrote: “few decisions in life are more private than the decision whether to terminate a pregnancy.”

The decision comes nearly two years after Republican Gov.Henry McMaster signed the measure into law, a move that immediately drew lawsuits.

South Carolina currently bans most abortions after 20 weeks.