NEWS BRIEFS

Rowan Co. warns about whooping cough cases

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 3, 2025 at 9:21 AM EDT

The Rowan County Health Department is warning residents about an uptick in whooping cough. Also known as pertussis, whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can cause serious issues in people of all ages, especially infants and those with compromised immune systems.

Symptoms include prolonged coughing fits, a high-pitched “whoop” sound when in inhaling, vomiting and exhaustion.

Rowan County officials recommend people get tested if symptoms appear.
Health
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer's University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis.
