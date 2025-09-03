Rowan Co. warns about whooping cough cases

The Rowan County Health Department is warning residents about an uptick in whooping cough. Also known as pertussis, whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can cause serious issues in people of all ages, especially infants and those with compromised immune systems.

Symptoms include prolonged coughing fits, a high-pitched “whoop” sound when in inhaling, vomiting and exhaustion.

Rowan County officials recommend people get tested if symptoms appear.