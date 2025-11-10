Understanding food addiction
There’s been debate among scientists and psychiatrists over whether people can be addicted to food the way they can be addicted to other substances like cigarettes and alcohol, and a consensus is emerging that yes, they can.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Claire Wilcox, who’s a psychiatrist specializing in addiction and food addiction and an associate professor at the University of New Mexico. She’s also the author of the book “Rewire Your Food-Addicted Brain.”
