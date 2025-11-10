© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Understanding food addiction

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 10, 2025 at 12:02 PM EST

There’s been debate among scientists and psychiatrists over whether people can be addicted to food the way they can be addicted to other substances like cigarettes and alcohol, and a consensus is emerging that yes, they can.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Claire Wilcox, who’s a psychiatrist specializing in addiction and food addiction and an associate professor at the University of New Mexico. She’s also the author of the book “Rewire Your Food-Addicted Brain.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Health
Here & Now Newsroom