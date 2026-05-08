Mecklenburg County count finds homelessness rose in January

A new report shows more than 2,000 people were experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County earlier this year.

Results from the annual Point-in-Time Count, released Thursday, identified 2,018 people experiencing homelessness in January. Nearly 500 people were living unsheltered in places such as cars, parks and encampments — an increase of about 12 percent from last year.

Officials said the number of people staying in shelters declined, largely because some shelters reduced capacity or closed because of funding constraints.