Mecklenburg highlights water safety with World’s Largest Swim Lesson

Summer’s here, and that means more people heading to pools, lakes and the beach – and more risk of drownings.

Mecklenburg County pools on Thursday hosted the World’s Largest Swim Lesson, a global event focused on water safety.

Oaks Family Aquatic Center teemed with kids and parents. Between games of “red light, green light,” instructors taught fundamental swimming skills.

Michael Johnson, the county’s senior aquatics supervisor, said the event teaches kids and parents a variety of skills.

“It’s to teach them water safety – how to be safe in and around water,” Johnson said. “We also educated the parents on how to be safe in and around water.

“They typically learn how to get in, get out [of the water]. How to float, how to wall crawl. How to put on lifejackets, how to take them off. “

Johnson said he hopes the event will result in kids signing up for formal swim lessons.

Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center and Cordelia Pool are offering free swim lessons this summer. Parents can visit their websites for more information and to register.