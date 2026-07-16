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NEWS BRIEFS

Cabarrus Health Alliance investigates reported cyclospora case

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 16, 2026 at 8:18 AM EDT
cyclosporiasis
CDC
cyclosporiasis

The Cabarrus Health Alliance says it is investigating a reported case of cyclospora infection.

The agency’s Communicable Disease team interviewed the patient to gather information about recent travel history and potential food exposures in an effort to identify possible sources of infection.

Public Health Director Erin Shoe said investigators do not believe the case originated from a local source.

Cyclospora infection can cause diarrhea, loss of appetite and stomach cramps, among other symptoms.

As of this week, Mecklenburg County has reported 18 cases of cyclospora infection. More than 300 cases have been reported statewide across North Carolina.
Health
WFAE staff and wire reports
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