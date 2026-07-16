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NEWS BRIEFS

I-77 South toll lanes project returns to regional agenda amid budget pressure

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 16, 2026 at 8:13 AM EDT
Interstate 77
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE
Interstate 77

Local leaders reconsidering how to address traffic congestion along Interstate 77 south will revisit the proposed toll lanes project after the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization voted Wednesday night to place it back on its agenda.

The move follows the General Assembly's addition of a provision in the state budget requiring local governments to repay about $60 million if they do not reverse their opposition to the project.

Despite that pressure, Mecklenburg County Commissioner Arthur Griffin said the county's position has not changed.

“Mecklenburg County’s statement is clear, that our original vote was no, and it remains the same at this point until such time there’s additional information that will cause that board to change,” Griffin said.

Griffin said the issue will return to the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners in September for another vote.

“Certainly, we'll bring that back to the board, and what your information is tonight is that this will come back on the agenda in September for a vote,” Griffin said.

The state budget sets an Oct. 5 deadline for local entities to reverse their opposition to the project.
Tags
Politics I-77 Toll Lanes
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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