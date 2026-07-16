I-77 South toll lanes project returns to regional agenda amid budget pressure

Local leaders reconsidering how to address traffic congestion along Interstate 77 south will revisit the proposed toll lanes project after the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization voted Wednesday night to place it back on its agenda.

The move follows the General Assembly's addition of a provision in the state budget requiring local governments to repay about $60 million if they do not reverse their opposition to the project.

Despite that pressure, Mecklenburg County Commissioner Arthur Griffin said the county's position has not changed.

“Mecklenburg County’s statement is clear, that our original vote was no, and it remains the same at this point until such time there’s additional information that will cause that board to change,” Griffin said.

Griffin said the issue will return to the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners in September for another vote.

“Certainly, we'll bring that back to the board, and what your information is tonight is that this will come back on the agenda in September for a vote,” Griffin said.

The state budget sets an Oct. 5 deadline for local entities to reverse their opposition to the project.