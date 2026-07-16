Steinbach shines despite Hornets' Summer League loss

The Charlotte Hornets are no longer in contention for a second consecutive NBA Summer League championship, but the team continues to gain valuable experience for its younger players.

The Hornets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 110-91 on Wednesday night. However, top draft pick Hannes Steinbach made his first Summer League start and delivered a standout performance, scoring 27 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.

Steinbach said rebounding is one of the key ways he can contribute when the regular season begins.

“I think just always try to get the ball, create so many extra possessions or finish possessions on defense,” Steinbach said. “So, yeah, just trying to go get the ball.”

The Hornets will close out their Summer League schedule Friday against the Sacramento Kings.