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NEWS BRIEFS

South Point Access Park beach closed after high E. coli reading

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 17, 2026 at 8:47 AM EDT

The beach at South Point Access Park on Lake Wylie is closed until further notice after routine water testing found elevated levels of E. coli.

Gaston County Parks, Recreation & Tourism closed the beach after receiving the test results Wednesday.

E. coli occurs naturally in North Carolina lakes and rivers. However, elevated levels can indicate an increased risk of disease-causing bacteria and viruses in the water.

Pace Labs, which conducts weekly water sampling at South Point Access Park's swimming area, retested the water Thursday. The lab is expected to receive the latest results Friday.
Health
WFAE staff and wire reports
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