NC cyclosporiasis cases rise to 718; source of outbreak still unknown

North Carolina health officials say the number of cyclosporiasis cases reported statewide has climbed to 718, including 24 hospitalizations since May.

Mecklenburg County has reported 34 cases. The largest concentration of cases is in Wake County, which has recorded more than 430 infections.

The source of the outbreak remains unknown. State health officials said parsley and cilantro have been commonly reported by patients infected with the parasite.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness that can cause severe diarrhea.

To help track the outbreak, the state has launched a new online dashboard that will provide weekly updates on case counts and other information.

Health officials are advising residents to thoroughly cook produce when possible as the investigation continues.

Anyone experiencing severe or persistent diarrhea is encouraged to contact a health care provider.