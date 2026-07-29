© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

NC cyclosporiasis cases rise to 718; source of outbreak still unknown

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 29, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT
cyclosporiasis
CDC
cyclosporiasis

North Carolina health officials say the number of cyclosporiasis cases reported statewide has climbed to 718, including 24 hospitalizations since May.

Mecklenburg County has reported 34 cases. The largest concentration of cases is in Wake County, which has recorded more than 430 infections.

The source of the outbreak remains unknown. State health officials said parsley and cilantro have been commonly reported by patients infected with the parasite.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness that can cause severe diarrhea.

To help track the outbreak, the state has launched a new online dashboard that will provide weekly updates on case counts and other information.

Health officials are advising residents to thoroughly cook produce when possible as the investigation continues.

Anyone experiencing severe or persistent diarrhea is encouraged to contact a health care provider.
Health
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.