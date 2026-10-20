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NEWS BRIEFS

New NC Children’s hospital receives $100 million Duke Endowment grant

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 20, 2026 at 11:16 AM EDT
Rendering of NC Children's Hospital
Duke Health
Rendering of NC Children's Hospital

North Carolina Children’s has received a $100 million grant from The Duke Endowment to help develop a new pediatric health system in the state.

NC Children’s was established last year by Duke Health and UNC Health and is planned as the first independent, freestanding children’s health system in the Carolinas.

The grant is the largest philanthropic commitment to the project so far and follows more than $424 million in funding from the state.

The Apex campus plans include a roughly 500-bed children’s hospital, a 70-bed pediatric behavioral health hospital, and research and education facilities.

Groundbreaking is planned for next year, with the system expected to open in the early 2030s.
Health
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.