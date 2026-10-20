New NC Children’s hospital receives $100 million Duke Endowment grant

North Carolina Children’s has received a $100 million grant from The Duke Endowment to help develop a new pediatric health system in the state.

NC Children’s was established last year by Duke Health and UNC Health and is planned as the first independent, freestanding children’s health system in the Carolinas.

The grant is the largest philanthropic commitment to the project so far and follows more than $424 million in funding from the state.

The Apex campus plans include a roughly 500-bed children’s hospital, a 70-bed pediatric behavioral health hospital, and research and education facilities.

Groundbreaking is planned for next year, with the system expected to open in the early 2030s.