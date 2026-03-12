Debra Turner Bailey named Chief Operations Officer

Debra Turner Bailey has moved into the role of Chief Operations Officer. She had previously served as WFAE’s Chief People Officer.

In her expanded role, Turner Bailey will continue to manage HR functions and assume responsibility for overseeing WFAE’s events and managing the Community Engagement team.

“I’m excited to work with Debra in this new role,” said Ju-Don Marshall, WFAE president & CEO. “As COO, she’ll help improve operational efficiency, strengthen our community engagement and impact, and support long-term sustainability.”

Turner Bailey joined the WFAE staff in 2022, after one year of service on WFAE’s board of directors. She spent more than 20 years with Corning Inc., where she worked in human resources and served as global diversity officer. Since 2013, Turner Bailey has worked as a consultant and trainer in the areas of leadership development and diversity and inclusion. She has degrees from UNC Greensboro and Cornell University.