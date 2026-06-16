WFAE wins first-place award from Public Media Journalists Association

WFAE has won a first-place award for its reporting from the Public Media Journalists Association, the group announced this week.

The story that won in the News Feature category spotlighted the story of one man swept up in the "Operation Charlotte's Web" immigration raids in November.

Headlined "Family says critically ill man was pressured into deportation order after ‘Charlotte’s Web’ sweep," the story was reported by WFAE's All Things Considered Host and news reporter Nick de la Canal.