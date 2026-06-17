WFAE recognizes three Beacon Award winners

WFAE honored two former board of directors and a current staff member with Beacon Awards.

Former board members Astrid Chirinos and Mark Ethridge, and Chief Engineer Jobie Sprinkle were recognized at WFAE’s 45th Anniversary Gala on June 4.

The Beacon Awards recognize individuals who have played a pivotal role in transforming WFAE’s journalism and community engagement service to the Charlotte region.

“For our 45th anniversary, we wanted to honor three of the people who continue to have an outsize impact on the work of WFAE.” said Ju-Don Marshall, WFAE’s President and CEO. “Astrid and Mark are two remarkable community leaders who continue to serve WFAE well past their Board terms. They both have worked tiredlessly to create deeper relationships between WFAE and the communities we served and also to connect us with the resources that allow our journalists to create impactful stories and conversations."

“Jobie is an absolute treasure. He is the quiet force behind WFAE, ensuring that our station reaches hundreds of thousands of listeners across the region. He also equips our team to go out into the community – whether it’s for reporting, events or public conversations,” Marshall said. “He is not just a gift to WFAE but to many stations throughout North Carolina that have relied on his expertise to help them navigate station launches and emergencies. It is our honor to be able to honor him with the Beacon Award.”

About Astrid Chirinos

Astrid Chirinos is the senior director of advocacy and governmental relations for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte. Over her career, she has brought together diverse communities and advocating for equity, economic mobility and growth opportunities. Chirinos played a pivotal role in establishing WFAE’s EQUALibrium Awards. She also served on WFAE’s board of directors 2002-2007.

About Mark Ethridge

Mark Ethridge is a novelist, screenwriter and communications consultant. His career included stops at “The Charlotte Observer,” “The Business Journal of Charlotte” and “Charlotte Parent” magazine. Ethridge served on WFAE’s board of directors 2015-2025, including two years as board chair.

About Jobie Sprinkle

Jobie Sprinkle is WFAE's director of engineering/IT. Since 1990, he has managed the station’s broadcast and computer operations as well as four radio signals: WFAE in Charlotte and WFHE in Hickory, N.C., and two translators in Laurinburg, N.C., and Southern Pines, N.C. Sprinkle is a founding executive board member and former president of the Association of Public Radio Engineers.

