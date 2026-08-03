WFAE welcomes Greg Lacour as Senior Editor

Veteran Charlotte journalist Greg Lacour will join WFAE as our new Senior Editor, effective Aug. 11. In this role, reporting to Ely Portillo, Lacour will be a critical newsroom leader responsible for co-producing daily news, long-form stories, special projects, and features across both broadcast and digital platforms.

As a longtime journalist — most recently the Editor-in-Chief of Charlotte Magazine —Lacour brings strong news judgment, creative storytelling, a drive to break news, and a deep knowledge of the people, trends, and forces shaping the Charlotte region. At WFAE, Lacour will help the station think creatively about audience development and cross-platform reach. He will work closely with reporters to develop their ideas, elevate their storytelling, and foster their professional growth.

When asked what he was looking forward to at WFAE, Lacour said: “I’m looking forward most to working with WFAE’s talented team of reporters, producers, hosts, and other professionals to produce the kind of thoughtful, incisive journalism that the station has always been known for. Local journalism means more than ever in an era when traditional news sources struggle with financial and other pressures. It’s especially important in a city like Charlotte, which is growing in population and stature as quickly as any in the country. We have an incredible opportunity to build on the outstanding work WFAE already does to create something essential for our listeners.”

