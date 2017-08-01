Top Stories: Fox News On Seth Rich Murder Story; Trump On Insurance Markets

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Behind Fox News' Baseless Seth Rich Story: The Untold Tale.

-- Trump's Tweets Threaten To Destabilize Insurance Markets.

-- Venezuela Agents Arrest Opposition Leaders In Midnight Raids.

-- Pakistan's Parliament Selects Interim Prime Minister To Replace Sharif.

-- Israeli Authorities Arrest Antiquities Dealers In Connection With Hobby Lobby Scandal.

And here are more early headlines:

Pence, In Eastern Europe, Talks Tough About Russia. ( New York Times)

Chinese Leader Says He Won't Allow Any Loss Of Chinese Land. ( AP)

Ex-Thai P.M. Maintains Innocence In Her Corruption Trial. ( VOA)

Work Halts On 2 Nuclear Reactors In South Carolina. ( Washington Post)

Tropical Depression Emily Pours Rain, Heads Into The Atlantic. ( NHC)

Typhoon Noru Edging Toward Southern Japan. ( Stars And Stripes)

