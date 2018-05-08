© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: N.Y. Attorney General Accused Of Abuse; Farm Bill May Affect ACA

By Korva Coleman
Published May 8, 2018 at 7:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- N.Y. Attorney General Resigns After 4 Women Allege Physical Attacks.

-- In Japan, Remarks By Finance Minister Spark #Metoo Outrage.

-- Coalition Talks Collapse In Italy As Country Heads Toward A New Vote.

-- Farm Bill Could Undo Part Of The Affordable Care Act.

-- Sun Zhengcai, Once A Rising Star In China, Gets Life Sentence On Bribery Charges.

And here are more early headlines:

More Volcanic Fissures Open On Hawaii. ( Hawaii News Now)

4 States Holding Primary Elections Today. ( Vox)

Nigeria Says It Rescues 1,000 Hostages From Boko Haram. ( CNN)

Armenian Opposition Leader Elected Prime Minister. ( BBC)

Interim Memorial Opens Today For Pulse Victims. ( Orlando Sentinel)

