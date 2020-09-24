© 2020 WFAE
PHOTOS: Scenes From Breonna Taylor Protests Around The Country

By Laura Beltrán Villamizar
Published September 24, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
Sheree Barbour holds her fist in the air in Denver, Colo. as people protest the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
Kentucky attorney general, Daniel Cameron, announced on Wednesday that none of the three police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor would be charged directly over her death. One of the men was indicted for shooting into neighboring homes.

In response, protests emerged nationwide, demanding charges against the officers. Here's a selection of pictures from around the country, as demonstrators called for justice for Taylor and respect for Black life.

A crowd marched in Brooklyn, N.Y., following the announcement of a single indictment in the Breonna Taylor case.
Jeenah Moon / Reuters
A protester walks toward Portland police with a sign honoring Breonna Taylor on Wednesday in Portland, Ore.
Nathan Howard / Getty Images
Demonstrators march along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C., following the Kentucky grand jury decision.
Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Black Lives Matters members were joined by hundreds of others during an evening protest in Brooklyn, N.Y. over the Breonna Taylor decision.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
A woman holds a candle at a "Justice for Breonna" vigil in Boston.
Brian Snyder / Reuters
Protesters in Brooklyn, N.Y., rallied against the grand jury decision.
Jeenah Moon / Reuters
A woman in Brooklyn holds a sign honoring Breonna Taylor during a demonstration in New York City.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Demonstrators march near the White House in Washington, D.C.
Drew Angerer / Getty Images
A demonstrator listens to a speech at a vigil in Boston.
Brian Snyder / Reuters
