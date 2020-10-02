© 2020 WFAE
Coronavirus graphic
Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive For Coronavirus

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published October 2, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT
Kellyanne Conway
MICHAEL VADON
/
FLICKR

President Donald Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway said late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after attending a White House event with several others who have since come down with COVID-19.

Conway tweeted Friday that she has a “light cough” and is “feeling fine.” “I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” she added.

Conway attended the Rose Garden announcement Saturday where President Donald Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Among the attendees, Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, the president of the University of Notre Dame, as well as Trump himself tested positive Friday for the coronavirus.

This photo is used under Creative Commons in accordance with https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

