NEWS UPDATES AUGUST 2023

A development that could reshape part of uptown is underway after years of waiting, Mecklenburg County officials say. The county and the developer behind Brooklyn Village have completed the sale of land for Brooklyn Village South. This is Phase I of the Brooklyn Village Redevelopment project by developer BK Partners, which has been in the works since 2015.

The first phase makes up 5.7 acres at the intersection of East Brooklyn Village Avenue and South McDowell Street, which the developer bought for $10 point 3 million dollars. The redevelopment will include apartments, office, hotel, retail and park space. BK Partners will demolish the Walton Plaza office building, and construction is scheduled to begin in the fall.

Brooklyn Village is being built on the site of the former Brooklyn neighborhood, an African American part of uptown that was cleared out in the 1960s to make way for the city and county's government buildings and new roads.