NEWS UPDATES FOR NOVEMBER 2023

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey fired his top fire official yesterday, along with two other high-ranking employees in an apparent power struggle with the General Assembly.

WRAL reports that in an email to Department of Insurance employees, Causey confirmed the firings of Chief State Fire Marshal Brian Taylor and Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mike Williams.

Causey then appointed Deputy Fire Marshal Tony Bailey the new chief state fire marshal. Special Agent Craig Jarman will become the new deputy state fire marshal. Bailey and Jarman assume their new roles today.

The moves appear related to a new law targeting Causey’s duties.

For over 80 years the state’s elected insurance commissioner has also carried the title of state fire marshal, but a separate person — the chief state fire marshal — handled day-to-day duties. That changed this month, when the General Assembly’s Republican majority stripped Causey of the fire marshal title and created an independent Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Causey, who is also a Republican, publicly complained, saying the change was made without his input.