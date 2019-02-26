City Leaders Say They Want To Lure CIAA Tournament Back To Charlotte

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference tournament enters its second day. Basketball games and events are being held every day this week through Saturday.

The annual event has been a staple in Charlotte for years, though the athletic association said it will leave Charlotte for Baltimore beginning in 2021.

City officials want to lure the tournament back to Charlotte after its three-year agreement with Baltimore ends.

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams told reporters Monday that Charlotte would have to work to lower prices on hotels to stay competitive. The Charlotte Observer reports at-large city council member James Mitchell has said the city needs to prioritize lowering hotel rates and providing scholarships.

Mitchell says successfully hosting the CIAA tournament has helped Charlotte land events like the 2012 Democratic National Convention and this year's NBA All-Star Game.

In past years, the unsanctioned events accompanying the tournament have seen violence, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney says there were no major disturbances last year.

The tournament's economic impact has topped $50 million in recent years.

