© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

City Leaders Say They Want To Lure CIAA Tournament Back To Charlotte

WFAE | By Associated Press
Nick de la Canal
Published February 26, 2019 at 10:57 AM EST
This year's CIAA tournament will be the last in Charlotte. The tournament will move to Baltimore, beginning in 2021. Charlotte leaders want to bring the tournament back.

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference tournament enters its second day. Basketball games and events are being held every day this week through Saturday.

The annual event has been a staple in Charlotte for years, though the athletic association said it will leave Charlotte for Baltimore beginning in 2021.

City officials want to lure the tournament back to Charlotte after its three-year agreement with Baltimore ends.

[Related Content: CIAA's Board Chair Says Price Gouging 'Left A Bad Taste' For Fans ]

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams told reporters Monday that Charlotte would have to work to lower prices on hotels to stay competitive. The Charlotte Observer reports at-large city council member James Mitchell has said the city needs to prioritize lowering hotel rates and providing scholarships.

Mitchell says successfully hosting the CIAA tournament has helped Charlotte land events like the 2012 Democratic National Convention and this year's NBA All-Star Game.

In past years, the unsanctioned events accompanying the tournament have seen violence, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney says there were no major disturbances last year.

The tournament's economic impact has topped $50 million in recent years.

Copyright 2019 WFAE

Tags

Local NewsCIAA
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Nick de la Canal
Nick de la Canal is a reporter for WFAE covering breaking news, arts and culture, and general assignment stories. He work frequently appears on air and online. Periodically, he tweets: @nickdelacanal
See stories by Nick de la Canal
Related Content